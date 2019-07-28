Altavista Wealth Management Lifted Holding in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK); As Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Increased Position by $1.19 Million

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 779,460 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 16,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 93,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 218,204 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,895 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,084 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.06% or 3,477 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 4,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.91% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cypress Cap Lc invested in 10,340 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 8,689 are owned by Burney. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.28% or 155,325 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 1,051 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.09% stake. Walleye Trading Llc holds 7,601 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 2,035 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 705,864 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Stanley Black & Decker: Dividend King And Good Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Wins Comparably Awards: Best CEO For Women, Best CEO For Diverse Employees, Best Leadership Team And Best Company For Professional Development – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations – PR Newswire” published on May 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United States Cellular Corporation (USM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million Preferred Stock Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 23,255 shares to 366,097 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 462,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,360 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).