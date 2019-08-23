Altavista Wealth Management Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK); As Wal (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Raised by $658,048 Its Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 120,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 114,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 3.88M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s, Walmart’s Asda to create UK supermarket powerhouse; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Walmart to restrict opioid dispensing at its pharmacies; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 833,076 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Delivers Growth Despite Challenges – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E by 16,513 shares to 92,411 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Sues Tesla: Pay Us For Solar Panel Damages You Caused – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

