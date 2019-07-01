Altavista Wealth Management Holds Position in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK); As Ametek (AME) Stock Rose, Holder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.76. About 412,075 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,505 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 60,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 721,871 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25,247 shares to 94,911 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 465,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.67 million for 22.23 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

