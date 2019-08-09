Altavista Wealth Management Holding in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose; Sq Advisors Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28M, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 18,485 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 142,204 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star reported 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 156,451 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 5,114 shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co invested in 476,534 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 4.82 million shares. 21,200 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech. 6,630 were reported by Philadelphia. Boston Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Riverhead Cap Management holds 0.48% or 262,737 shares. 107,798 are owned by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Hillsdale Management Incorporated reported 11,560 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,207 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 12,565 shares. M&T Bank & Trust owns 25,157 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 9,195 shares. Davis R M Inc has 59,349 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 5,628 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 7,055 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Harvest Cap Strategies Lc, California-based fund reported 39,409 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 92,931 shares. 3.15 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. 500 were accumulated by Motco. Summit Asset Ltd Com reported 0.2% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Boston Research Mgmt holds 46,100 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 17,951 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

