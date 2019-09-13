Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $388,422 as Stock Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Its Position by $615,048

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 2,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 7,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability invested 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 3,596 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc reported 6,332 shares. Guggenheim Llc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Com has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Cap Management Lc reported 1,906 shares. Bowen Hanes And Com stated it has 1.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btc Mngmt Inc has 0.81% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 43,217 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,675 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alexandria Limited Com holds 127,634 shares or 5.36% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com reported 5,300 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.12% stake. Sit Investment Associate Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21,560 shares to 89,558 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 27,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.71 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Financial Bank And Commerce, Iowa-based fund reported 16,594 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 31,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh accumulated 818,137 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 349,575 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 191,674 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 29,098 shares. Schulhoff & has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Co reported 38,775 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 2.74M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 107,425 shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 149,059 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

