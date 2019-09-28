Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $561,659; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Novo Nordisk A.S. Adr (NVO) Stake by $6.64 Million; Share Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A.S. Adr (NVO) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 130,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 208,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, down from 338,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A.S. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.32M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 4,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, down from 76,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Blmbg Barclays 1 (TIPX) by 38,337 shares to 239,785 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wyoming-based Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invsts holds 5.07% or 94.79M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt holds 6.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,342 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,286 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mathes Inc holds 2.62% or 36,998 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.87% or 407,243 shares. Stevens Capital Lp accumulated 175,166 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group has 6.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,323 were reported by Central Bank Trust Co. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 841,062 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 2.99M shares. Steadfast Lp invested 5.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability holds 1.52% or 116,395 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta L L C invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 45,975 shares to 129,501 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd Adr (NYSE:WIT) by 737,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.