Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $350,754 as Share Value Declined; As Under Armour (UA) Share Price Rose, Wms Partners Cut Position

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 10,508 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 30,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 732,330 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.68% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 10.50M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 56,900 were reported by Opus Investment Management. Mercer Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 901,722 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Regent Inv Llc has invested 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 67,052 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 110,350 shares. Goelzer Invest Management Inc holds 0.46% or 89,470 shares. Woodstock invested 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amica Mutual Co accumulated 45,357 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&R accumulated 130,126 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 83,494 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) by 13,826 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.