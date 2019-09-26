Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $388,422; Davidson Investment Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 98,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 231,186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 132,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 5.71 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 13.11M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 7,197 shares to 73,525 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited, California-based fund reported 90,963 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 2.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 20,757 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Quantum Cap Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,426 shares. 265,080 are held by Cullinan Associates Incorporated. Forbes J M And Company Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 243,713 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc reported 170,069 shares stake. Hightower Tru Lta has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Yale Corp invested in 30,535 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 1.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 319,648 were reported by Logan Capital Inc. Green Square Capital Limited Liability holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,133 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.13M shares. Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 76,056 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.49% or 68,595 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 129,194 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 9,700 shares. Richard C Young And Limited owns 145,303 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 36,961 shares. 6.96M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Salem, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,105 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 13,760 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And reported 13,468 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 14,056 shares. Wendell David Associate has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Trust Company Na reported 98,992 shares stake. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 0.57% or 20,134 shares. -based Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc has invested 2.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broderick Brian C owns 63,187 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US judge overseeing opioid litigation won’t disqualify himself – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,491 shares to 524,036 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,895 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).