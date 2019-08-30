Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Cvs (CVS) Position by $350,754 as Stock Value Declined; As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Value Rose, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Position

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 161,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 218,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 379,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 6.63 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 3.43 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $379.05M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 136,155 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Citigroup has 645,059 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Iberiabank Corp owns 0.08% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 47,708 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Tru reported 160,257 shares. Boston Partners invested in 0.22% or 11.84M shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 255,023 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.27% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Mason Street Ltd invested in 0.04% or 145,190 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 137,011 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 80,912 shares. Qs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 382,381 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 27,169 shares to 33,088 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 38,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 90,780 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated owns 5,630 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Amer Savings Bank has 7,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alethea Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,646 shares. Motco invested in 0.66% or 122,903 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 244,676 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,682 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 38,789 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corp holds 23,434 shares. 183,692 were reported by Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru. 7,862 were accumulated by Fosun International Limited. Verity Verity Ltd Llc has 1.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 124,483 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 17.57 million shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD).