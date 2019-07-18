Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Cvs (CVS) Position by $350,754 as Market Valuation Declined; Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Ducommun (DCO) Stake by $436,665 as Share Price Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,565 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 75,908 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 36,799 shares to 394,766 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 51.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.37 per share. DCO’s profit will be $6.44 million for 18.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.36 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.