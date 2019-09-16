Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed By $388,422 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Shorts at Chicos Fas (CHS) Lowered By 9.04%

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 134,997 shares with $7.39M value, down from 142,190 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $211.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 8.41 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. CHS's SI was 18.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 20.19M shares previously. With 3.26M avg volume, 6 days are for Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS)'s short sellers to cover CHS's short positions. The SI to Chicos Fas Inc's float is 14.96%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.125. About 1.94 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.78% above currents $49.92 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance Com reported 1.30M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 86,245 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 1.42% or 28,817 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,512 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc reported 2,482 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 7.96 million shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 821,955 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. 43,122 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation. 5,871 were reported by Tru Asset Management Ltd. Bank Of America De invested in 97.93M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 435,084 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has 4.61 million shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Spinnaker owns 146,231 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 47,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 17,248 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1,511 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 4.03 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 44,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 428,982 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Nuveen Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 510,592 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 46,297 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 50,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorporation & owns 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 524 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 182,958 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Principal Fin Group has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $486.23 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It currently has negative earnings. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.