Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding By $327,184; Plug Power (PLUG) Shorts Up By 2.21%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) had an increase of 2.21% in short interest. PLUG’s SI was 50.36 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.21% from 49.27 million shares previously. With 4.11M avg volume, 12 days are for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s short sellers to cover PLUG’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 960,399 shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 09/05/2018 – Plug Power 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Plug Power May Face Pressure, Battery Slowest in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Rev $33.7M; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS FORKLIFT INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDEN WAS POWERED BY PLUG POWER FUEL CELL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER: GENDRIVE FUEL CELL SYSTEM BOOSTS RUN-TIME BY 56%; 07/03/2018 PLUG POWER 4Q REV. $33.7M, EST. $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES 2Q REV. $37M TO $41M, EST. $34.8M; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Loss/Shr 9c

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 47,325 shares with $4.92 million value, down from 50,471 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $301.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 2.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.56% below currents $120.5 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) stake by 20,112 shares to 60,337 valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) stake by 2,317 shares and now owns 16,356 shares. Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool”, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Lc reported 14,084 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Invest Grp accumulated 7,445 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Puzo Michael J has 78,060 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Whitnell And reported 32,250 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 356,383 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,472 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability holds 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 419,762 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,878 shares. Utah Retirement owns 470,666 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 40,023 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,455 are owned by Botty Investors Ltd Llc. Freestone Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 54,312 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. 7,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $497.58 million. It focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Plug Power Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 66,344 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 416,590 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 105,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 144,994 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. American Research & Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Bluestein R H & Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 115,000 shares. Art Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 102,205 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) or 121,299 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). 20 are held by Shine Advisory. California Public Employees Retirement has 377,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $263,840 activity. 12,286 shares valued at $30,000 were bought by Marsh Andrew on Thursday, March 14. 100,000 shares were bought by MCNAMEE GEORGE C, worth $233,840 on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Send Plug Power Stock Soaring – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plug Power: Profit Possibilities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plug Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plug Power has $4 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.50’s average target is 66.67% above currents $2.1 stock price. Plug Power had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.