Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5474.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 22,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 20,014 shares to 300 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,950 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Natl Bank Mi invested 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 22,047 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Oxbow Advsr Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 13,330 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,768 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 35.96M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Limited Com holds 0.05% or 779 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 7.57 million shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt reported 2,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 22,297 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.73% or 2.82M shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,257 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,596 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 240,616 shares to 300,953 shares, valued at $33.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.