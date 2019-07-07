Altavista Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake by $315,112 as Shares Rose; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Value Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $17.29 Million

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 395,167 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 293,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.60 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.69 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64,702 shares to 265,268 shares, valued at $38.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 152,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,426 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 0.49% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Franklin accumulated 12,615 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock has 1.48% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Reilly Fin Lc has 336 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc holds 304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Co has 659,162 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 7,385 shares. 20,145 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,052 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 220,769 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 11,873 shares. Security National Trust owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 356,219 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0.07% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

