Altavista Wealth Management Has Increased Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holding; 5 Analysts Bullish Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc acquired 12,667 shares as Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 62,427 shares with $6.10M value, up from 49,760 last quarter. Tractor Supply Company now has $11.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.32. About 532,534 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Among 6 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $304.86’s average target is 41.71% above currents $215.13 stock price. Arista Networks had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $315 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $360 target. See Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.96% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $215.13. About 582,501 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Arista Networks, Inc. supplies cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $16.49 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System and a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It has a 24.91 P/E ratio. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks: Buy For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Arista Networks Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista Networks: A New Phase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista’s Capex Comments Matter For Micron And Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $117’s average target is 17.80% above currents $99.32 stock price. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush.