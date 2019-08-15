Altavista Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake by $315,112 as Stock Value Declined; Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $627,395

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $148.34. About 7.56M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 464,313 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Advances Functions of Conversational AI Model – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,916 shares to 62,177 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 191,621 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,368 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Com (Wy) holds 0.46% or 1,926 shares. 28,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. M Secs reported 18,926 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,160 shares. Huntington Bank has 1,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 203,411 shares. 4,278 are owned by Cutter And Communication Brokerage. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc holds 250 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 1.51 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). L And S stated it has 9,349 shares. St Johns Invest Management Co Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.