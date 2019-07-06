Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position as Shares Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Boeing (BA) Stake by $464,820; Valuation Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares to 127,575 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.