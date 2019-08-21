Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Cvs (CVS) Position; HUMBLE ENERGY NV (HUML) SI Increased By 38.71%

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Cvs Corp (CVS) stake by 19.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as Cvs Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 26,750 shares with $1.44 million value, down from 33,368 last quarter. Cvs Corp now has $80.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 5.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 18,868 shares to 79,033 valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD) stake by 7,875 shares and now owns 36,783 shares. 3 Mth T was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 20.41% above currents $61.87 stock price. CVS Health had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.