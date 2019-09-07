Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Cvs (CVS) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $100.70 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares to 62,427 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,768 shares. 23,006 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. 6,750 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd holds 200 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tradewinds Mngmt invested in 3,974 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Republic Investment Inc owns 1.26 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.02% or 4,583 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fin Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 292,494 shares. The New York-based Cipher Lp has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brave Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,904 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “CVS Call Options Double in 24 Hours on Aetna-Related Gap – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – L.A. Biz” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24 million shares to 8.38 million shares, valued at $691.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.