Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $327,184; High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 1.97 million shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Mgmt reported 668 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 418,365 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 592,677 shares. Amarillo Bankshares owns 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,803 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 4.63% or 384,626 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 195,300 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten And Patten Tn reported 27,705 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd has invested 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bb&T Llc has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Srb has 183,179 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.72% stake. Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares to 2,696 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.