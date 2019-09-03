Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $327,184; Aes (AES) Stock Declined While Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed Stake by $380,592

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.00 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 1.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.52M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Finance has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 216,305 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 11,770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.14M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 0.14% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc owns 87,412 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Whitebox Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 32,702 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9.80 million shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Co owns 120 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 85.94M shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 99,375 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kessler Inv Gru Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 3,827 shares. Chase Invest Counsel, a Virginia-based fund reported 230,117 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,554 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 480,707 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 10,199 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv reported 2.29M shares. Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,349 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,702 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 751 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc accumulated 6,926 shares. Tremblant Cap Gp has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,404 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc owns 3,463 shares. Caprock Gp invested 1.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadence State Bank Na has 6.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,933 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,504 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership reported 16,519 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Milestone, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,683 shares.