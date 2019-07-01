Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Cvs (CVS) as Market Value Declined; Sprint (S) Position Lifted by Diam Company Ltd

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 141.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 200,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,995 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 141,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 6.46M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2025 FOR CLASS A-1 NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware students experience renewable energy technology firsthand in 2018 Junior Solar Sprint model car; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 3.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49M.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd reported 91,286 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 4,721 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 758,146 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ci Invs Inc stated it has 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 94,685 are owned by Madison Invest Holding. Cap Assoc accumulated 31,150 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spirit Of America Management has 2,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,098 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Capital Holdings Lc reported 222,075 shares. Haverford Tru holds 1.53% or 1.53M shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares to 22,930 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 1.16M shares to 558,690 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 39,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,212 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 37,708 shares. Valueworks Ltd Com holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 552,414 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 3.25 million shares. Westpac reported 40,429 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability stated it has 12,489 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.55 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tompkins Corporation owns 196 shares. 12,021 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Inc holds 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 36,000 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 103,581 shares.