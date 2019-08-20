Altavista Wealth Management Cut Position in Cvs (CVS) as Market Value Declined; As Align Technology (ALGN) Shares Declined, National Asset Management Has Lowered by $462,816 Its Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 2,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $177.62. About 999,612 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) by 13,826 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,163 shares to 17,131 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj had bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.

