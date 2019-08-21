Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $971,544; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Position in Nordson (NDSN) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 18.67M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 3,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,478 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 6,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 306,343 shares traded or 92.98% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Management invested in 28,464 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ent Corporation has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bokf Na reported 789,077 shares stake. Altfest L J Company accumulated 215,163 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Inv Management Co Lc owns 1,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.62 million shares. The Oregon-based Mengis Inc has invested 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Capstone Inv Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 173,764 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,634 shares. 132,000 are held by Opus Invest Mgmt Inc. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Com reported 2.93% stake. Caledonia Investments Public Ltd accumulated 364,000 shares. Weik Capital accumulated 0.22% or 10,500 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,123 shares to 23,750 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nordson MARCH to Present Paper on Plasma Applications for Wafer-Level Packaging at ICEPT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.