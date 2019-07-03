Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased by $2.96 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 55,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,947 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 511,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84 million shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 821,582 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 2,711 shares. Prudential accumulated 163,228 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pnc Financial holds 73,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gradient Lc reported 434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 328,002 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.75 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 661,170 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust owns 2,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 111,559 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 85 shares. Smith Graham & Invest Advsrs LP holds 42,690 shares. Cypress Mngmt Llc reported 0.26% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Snap-On Stock Surged 14.2% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 71,405 shares. Moreover, Management Professionals has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.09% or 83,263 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 2.66 million shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Co holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 16,126 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Miller Ltd Partnership reported 9,846 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 1.85% or 117,379 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.32% or 699,530 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 56,322 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.87M shares. Perritt Capital Management reported 11,550 shares. Foster Motley owns 143,158 shares. First Manhattan holds 4.05 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.