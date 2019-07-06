Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Cadence Bank Na Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $362,388

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Must-Own Stocks Surging Higher – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 444,546 shares. 113 were accumulated by Hillview Capital Advsr Ltd Llc. Ima Wealth holds 1,402 shares. Jump Trading Llc holds 0.76% or 1,327 shares. Amer Bancorporation reported 6,027 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 248 shares. Haverford reported 1,674 shares. Sky Invest owns 874 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd owns 98,766 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 863 shares stake. Optimum Inv stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fernwood Invest Mgmt holds 1.22% or 1,289 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 60,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 10,031 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation has 11,557 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company reported 17,187 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.31% or 76,546 shares in its portfolio. 64.28 million are held by Investors. Davis R M stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cordasco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,034 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 7,975 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 0.25% or 122,434 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.23% or 98,145 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridges Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 65,100 shares. 100,649 are held by Everence Mngmt Inc. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 1,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Trust Fl reported 868,506 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.