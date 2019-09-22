Altarock Partners Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) Has Cut by $17.66 Million as Stock Rose; Sir Capital Management LP Upped Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $10.67 Million; Stock Price Declined

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15 million, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $527.26. About 389,271 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47M shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11M and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Silvercrest Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 705 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bessemer Grp accumulated 1,765 shares. Creative Planning reported 2,845 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 1,198 shares. Smith Salley Assoc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Triple Frond Prns Limited Liability reported 212,162 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 14,034 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 28,028 shares stake. Fil Limited reported 3 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 36,894 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 3 shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.32M for 28.11 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 985,733 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 295,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,768 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L S Advsrs holds 0.09% or 9,245 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 25,564 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Earnest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 50 shares. Soroban Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.19% or 2.79M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 16 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has 400 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited has invested 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Highline Cap LP has invested 5.43% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 221,217 are held by Sir Cap Mgmt L P.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.