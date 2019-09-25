Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Reaches $35.11 After 6.00% Up Move; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $164.80’s average target is 47.30% above currents $111.88 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by BMO Capital Markets. See Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $145.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $184.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $177.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $130 Maintain

The stock of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The Company’s integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers client engineering services to support clients with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services.

Analysts await Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.06 per share. ALTR’s profit will be $716,320 for 877.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Altair Engineering Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

