Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Contrasting side by side

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Specialized. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering Inc. 38 5.58 N/A 0.30 139.16 Cirrus Logic Inc. 45 2.63 N/A 1.46 33.67

Demonstrates Altair Engineering Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cirrus Logic Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Altair Engineering Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Cirrus Logic Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Altair Engineering Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.9% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

Altair Engineering Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altair Engineering Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altair Engineering Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Altair Engineering Inc. is $38.67, with potential upside of 12.54%. On the other hand, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s potential upside is 0.67% and its average price target is $54. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Altair Engineering Inc. seems more appealing than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altair Engineering Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Altair Engineering Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altair Engineering Inc. -2.32% 1.66% 10.34% 28.7% 19.29% 50.87% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83%

For the past year Altair Engineering Inc. has stronger performance than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Summary

Cirrus Logic Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Altair Engineering Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.