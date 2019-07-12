Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Guess Has 1.01 Sentiment

Guess Inc (GES) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 74 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 73 sold and decreased their stakes in Guess Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 54.02 million shares, down from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guess Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 52 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ALTR’s profit would be $2.85 million giving it 259.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Altair Engineering Inc.’s analysts see -84.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 107,411 shares traded. Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has risen 14.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALTR News: 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 04/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR PURCHASED FLUIDYNA; 03/04/2018 – Mary C. Boyce, Dean of Engineering at Columbia University, Joins Altair Board; 24/04/2018 – WEYV Announces Partnership with Bonnier Corporation, Expands In-App Magazine Options

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.77 million for 14.43 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 555,709 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (GES) has declined 26.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS

Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 500,509 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 156,600 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 104.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Among 3 analysts covering Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Altair Engineering Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham.