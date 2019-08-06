Altai Capital Management LP Upped Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stake by $435,672 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Navigators Group Inc/Th (NAVG) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc/Th (NAVG) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 75,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 53,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc/Th for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Company holds 72,030 shares. King Luther Cap accumulated 37,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,718 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 106,676 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Limited Liability Co has 0.76% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 17,779 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 22,814 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,254 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 26,438 shares. 2.46M are held by Altai Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com holds 12,008 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 63,978 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc, New York-based fund reported 86,569 shares. Parkside Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 80,900 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Mutual Of America Capital Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Atlanta Cap Management L L C stated it has 601,889 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 6,609 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Glenmede Trust Na reported 3,215 shares. Renaissance Llc invested in 834,192 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 5,800 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.13 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap LP holds 31,753 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.06% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).