Altai Capital Management LP Raised Its Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stake by $435,672 as Valuation Were Volatile; Somerville Kurt F Boosted Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $765,890 as Market Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 1.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 733,818 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.04M shares. The Alabama-based Harbert Fund Advsr Inc has invested 3.57% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 800 are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Llc stated it has 277,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 17,779 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 13,440 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc owns 3,965 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Invesco invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Morgan Stanley owns 202,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 163,909 shares.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amber Road Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “E2open and Amber Road Announce Successful Tender Offer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 81,850 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 61,198 shares. Stephens Ar reported 32,923 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 794,084 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prns invested in 86,036 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Northside Capital Mngmt Lc holds 547,380 shares or 20.7% of its portfolio. Twin holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,415 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Company reported 515 shares stake. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.11% or 163,081 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 7,864 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Merchants holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,900 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,672 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,863 shares. Strategic Advsr Llc reported 4,865 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,128 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,204 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).