Altai Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Amber Rd Com (AMBR); Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Market Value Declined While Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.32 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 455,717 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Amber Road Are Soaring on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMBER ROAD, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMBR, PETX Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Amber Road, Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. â€“ AMBR, PETX – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 1.49 million shares. Gagnon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.33% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 35,849 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Prudential Fin owns 12,724 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 65,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Penbrook Management Lc accumulated 84,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability has 72,030 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,404 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Lapides Asset has 158,500 shares. Invesco stated it has 34,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 620,870 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 13,310 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 27,022 shares. Blair William Il holds 15,527 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 103,053 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 54,093 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 113,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 20,736 shares in its portfolio. 29 were reported by Earnest Prns Lc. Voya Investment Lc has 17,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 559,722 are owned by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 11,377 shares.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare: I Am Not Only A Patient, I Am Also A Shareholder – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Video Breakdown Gives Skewed Viewpoint For Future Of Acadia Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare: 4 Deaths And Tracking Bracelet Fail To Preclude Elizabeth Breck’s Disappearance At Sierra Tucson – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Global Industrial Unit Drive Ecolab’s (ECL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Is Plummeting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 16, 2018.