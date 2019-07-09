Altai Capital Management LP Increases Position in Amber Rd Com (AMBR); Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Baxter Intl (BAX) Position as Valuation Rose

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 20,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,510 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, down from 542,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 982,236 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Fincl Bank stated it has 3,800 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 185,203 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx holds 12,110 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 8 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Pure Advsrs accumulated 7,613 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.35% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 286,014 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 278,469 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 7,702 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.74% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.05% or 8,267 shares. Wheatland holds 2.53% or 40,728 shares in its portfolio.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. Another trade for 37,274 shares valued at $2.68 million was made by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 106,676 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inc has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,718 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,117 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Interest Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 15,190 shares. 11,438 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 1.49M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 174,350 shares stake. Dupont Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 198,719 shares.