Altai Capital Management LP Increases Position in Amber Rd Com (AMBR); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Increased Stake by $2.23 Million

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 20,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.97M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 14.58M shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,246 shares to 946,540 shares, valued at $234.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 31,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 146,781 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 7.85M shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.02 million shares. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Il invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lpl Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 91,551 shares. Pure Finance Advisors has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles owns 7,318 shares. King Wealth reported 2,818 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability reported 7,077 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Salley Associates reported 68,021 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,892 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 900,297 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – DIS, CSCO, V – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EE, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amber Road pushes back on Altai nominations – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMBR, TSS, EE IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AMBR, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 22,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 13,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,599 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 63,978 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Lc holds 0.01% or 72,030 shares. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 671,219 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 174,350 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). King Luther Cap has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 37,000 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 34,671 shares. Amer Int Incorporated holds 0% or 15,190 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 373,996 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Company Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company holds 12,008 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 131,457 shares.