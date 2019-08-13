Altai Capital Management LP Has Raised Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stake by $435,672 as Valuation Were Volatile; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Bp Wealth Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 5,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 8,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $509.88. About 283,396 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt reported 12,599 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 327,045 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 163,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Prudential has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Essex Investment Management Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 87,601 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 11,438 shares. Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma accumulated 0.34% or 734,541 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 30,254 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 166,528 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Navellier & Associate holds 0.91% or 10,266 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Lc invested in 0.07% or 1,650 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.23% or 18,048 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 1,150 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested in 0.13% or 2,665 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.27% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 8.66 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 144 shares. 21,197 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Private Trust Company Na accumulated 758 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 9.72% or 67,887 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).