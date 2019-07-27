Altai Capital Management LP Has Lifted Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stake by $435,672; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Private Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $645,035 as Valuation Rose

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,532 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 42,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 106,676 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 202,722 shares. Altai Cap Mgmt LP invested in 2.46M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 65,326 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 174,350 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 58,973 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability holds 87,601 shares. Spark Ltd Liability accumulated 141,128 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 67,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP has 11,438 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.29M shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% or 373,996 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares to 54,629 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Incorpo (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mngmt holds 0.3% or 8,912 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.54% or 178,554 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 27,662 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Harbour Inv Management Ltd holds 1.92% or 32,470 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc has 47 shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co holds 79,001 shares. 95,978 are owned by Telemus Capital Ltd Com. Spinnaker holds 47,131 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.41% or 60,605 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins Communication has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Personal Advsrs Corp reported 539,016 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Communication Incorporated Ma invested in 0.15% or 11,397 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 3.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

