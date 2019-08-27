Altai Capital Management LP Has Lifted Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holding by $435,672; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Position in Sabre (SABR) as Share Price Rose

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 943,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 16.09M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.25 million, down from 17.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 492,778 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 800 shares. Citigroup stated it has 12,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 30,254 shares. King Luther Mgmt has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 37,000 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 733,818 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.52% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 264,155 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 22,814 shares. 270,136 are held by Northern Trust Corp. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 141,128 shares. Altai Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 18.18% or 2.46M shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 133,900 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,228 shares to 8,835 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors owns 13,314 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 740,071 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.09% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Schroder Management holds 2.31M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% or 246,467 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 183,082 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd has invested 1.06% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Lateef Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 10,262 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.46% or 331,324 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 2.34 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

