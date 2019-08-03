Altai Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Amber Rd Com (AMBR) as Stock Were Volatile; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 50,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595.23 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 13,440 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 58,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 78,235 shares. Herald Investment invested in 2.01% or 910,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 34,671 are held by Invesco Ltd. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 163,909 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 11,438 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 17,756 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Gagnon Ltd Liability Com reported 2.61% stake.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 42,620 shares. 44,021 were reported by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Hartford Fin Mngmt holds 0.97% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 16,082 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 462,886 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 475,471 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Motco accumulated 0.61% or 34,617 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.95% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 229,380 shares. Grimes And stated it has 61,750 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd has 0.35% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 800,500 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,904 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,453 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $526.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).