AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Shorts at REDBUBBLE LTD ORDINARY FULLY PAID AUSTR (RDBBF) Raised By 2000%

REDBUBBLE LTD ORDINARY FULLY PAID AUSTR (OTCMKTS:RDBBF) had an increase of 2000% in short interest. RDBBF’s SI was 2,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2000% from 100 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 0 days are for REDBUBBLE LTD ORDINARY FULLY PAID AUSTR (OTCMKTS:RDBBF)’s short sellers to cover RDBBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, AltaGas Ltd.’s analysts see 600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 1.06M shares traded or 54.91% up from the average. AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and creates on a range of products between independent creatives and clients in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $227.53 million. It provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artistsÂ’ designs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables 600,000 independent artists to sell their designs, such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art, etc.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

