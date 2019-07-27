AltaGas Canada Inc. (ACI) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Resonant (RESN) Sentiment Is 1.25

Resonant Inc (RESN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 12 sold and decreased equity positions in Resonant Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.32 million shares, up from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Resonant Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSE:ACI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 14.T_ACI’s profit would be $4.50M giving it 43.48 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, AltaGas Canada Inc.’s analysts see -76.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 74,759 shares traded or 37.49% up from the average. AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSE:ACI) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AltaGas Canada Inc., a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. The company has market cap of $782.70 million. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities divisions. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. The firm also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 31,575 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (RESN) has declined 29.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Owns 5.2% of the Shrs of Resonant Inc; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes That Resonant May Be Able to Achieve a Better Outcome for Hldrs by Pursuing a Sale of the Co; 06/03/2018 – RESONANT – CONFIRMED CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PARK CITY CAPITAL LLC OF ITS NOMINATION OF SIX INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.5% of Resonant; 27/04/2018 – Resonant Design Engineer, Andy Guyette, Wins Prestigious “Microwave Prize” from Microwave Theory and Techniques Society; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Received Notice From Park City of Nomination of 6 Individuals for Election to Board; 06/03/2018 Park City Capital Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 30/05/2018 – RESONANT APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN MARYBETH CARBERRY AS VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Analysts await Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Resonant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.48 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. for 484,565 shares. Leisure Capital Management owns 79,575 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.03% invested in the company for 13,800 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,372 shares.