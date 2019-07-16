AltaGas Canada Inc. (ACI) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut By $17.19 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 11.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Okumus Fund Management Ltd holds 678,207 shares with $130.21 million value, down from 768,207 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $77.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 2.54M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Analysts expect AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSE:ACI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 14.T_ACI’s profit would be $4.50M giving it 42.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, AltaGas Canada Inc.’s analysts see -76.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 21,279 shares traded. AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSE:ACI) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has 198,040 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Greenhaven Associate Incorporated reported 3.34M shares or 11.4% of all its holdings. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 15 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 711,406 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Permit Ltd Llc reported 26,700 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Westend owns 26 shares. Janney Cap stated it has 44,993 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Consolidated Invest Grp Ltd Liability owns 11,960 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Lc holds 1,363 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 15,091 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hartford Fincl Management stated it has 0.28% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.