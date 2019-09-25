Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

We are contrasting Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 45.67 N/A -15.90 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.47 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altaba Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Altaba Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s average price target is $78, while its potential upside is 299.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.