Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 163.99 N/A -15.90 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.60 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altaba Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altaba Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.35% and an $78 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.