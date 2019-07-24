Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Since Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 110.97 N/A -15.90 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.01 N/A 2.25 9.55

In table 1 we can see Altaba Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altaba Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Altaba Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 9.72% for Altaba Inc. with average target price of $78. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc’s potential upside is 2.26% and its average target price is $23.55. Based on the data delivered earlier, Altaba Inc. is looking more favorable than Janus Henderson Group plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 61.7% respectively. Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Janus Henderson Group plc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.