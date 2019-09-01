Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

This is a contrast between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altaba Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Altaba Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Altaba Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.25%. On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 82.75% and its consensus price target is $37.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Focus Financial Partners Inc. looks more robust than Altaba Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 90.4%. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.