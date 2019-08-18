Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 109.01 N/A -15.90 0.00 Evercore Inc. 89 1.50 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 highlights Altaba Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altaba Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Altaba Inc. and Evercore Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc.’s average price target is $78, while its potential upside is 11.70%. Competitively the average price target of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 12.89% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Evercore Inc. is looking more favorable than Altaba Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 94.7%. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.