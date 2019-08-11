Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 109.30 N/A -15.90 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has an average target price of $78, and a 11.40% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.