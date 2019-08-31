Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altaba Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has an average target price of $78, and a 12.25% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.