Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 69 109.83 N/A -15.90 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 29 39.96 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altaba Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altaba Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Altaba Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.